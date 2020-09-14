Visuals of Mao meli in Odisha- Chhattisgarh boarder surface

Visual of Mao meli on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border surfaces

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Visuals of a huge Mao meli on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border has now surfaced. Sukma police got the visual of the Mao meli from the drone it had used to track the movement of the red rebels.

Hundreds of Maoists and the locals are holding a meeting to plan their strategy reportedly to target the security personnel.

According to the Sukma SP Shalabh Sinha, the visual of the Mao meli belonged to at a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma district.

It is worthwhile to mention here that cops are using drones to track movement of Maoists so that they can successfully fight them and bring down the Maoist activities in the district.

