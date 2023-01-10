Vistara flight to Bhubaneswar returns to Delhi after technical snag

New Delhi: A Vistara flight to Bhubaneswar returned to Delhi airport on Monday following a technical snag.

As per aviation regulator DGCA, Vistara’s A320 aircraft operating flight UK-781 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was involved in an air turnback due to a hydraulic system issue. The plane made a priority landing at the Delhi airport, an official said, adding that a probe will be initiated.

Officials said that there were nearly 140 passengers onboard the plane which landed safely at Delhi airport.

On January 3, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Phuket was diverted back to Delhi due to a technical snag shortly after takeoff.

As per a recent information by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, total 2,613 technical snag related occurrences have been reported by various airlines in the country in the last five years. According to the data, Indigo topped the list with 885 such incidents while Spicejet and Vistara reported 691 and 444 technical snag-related occurrences respectively, between the years 2018 and 2022.

As per a written reply to a Parliamentary question, the government had said that an aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification by the airlines for continued safe, efficient, and reliable air transport service. “These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/ faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in operating the aircraft,” the reply said.

(With inputs from: IANS)