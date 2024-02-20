Vistadome train from Puri to Konark to be started soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: A vistadome train will run from Puri to Konark. A 32 km railway line will be constructed from Puri to Konark, said railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a presser earlier today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 492 crore for the Puri-Konark railway line. Vistadome trains will run for this route. The train will be surrounded by glass.

Travelers can enjoy the natural beauty during the journey. Jagannath’s culture will be found inside the train. Inside the train, there will be a system of viewing Jagannath culture in AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) technologies.

Spiritual and historical tourism can be further developed if people know about Jagannath culture. The Union Railway Minister sought the cooperation of the State Government to provide land for the railway line.

Further it is worth mentioning that, 215 hectares of land is required for this. The design is almost complete. Special tourist hubs will be set up at four to five places within 32 km. That is why we need land from the State Government.

The Minister further added that, in the last 10 years, 409 railway flyovers and underpasses have been completed in the state. 220 flyovers and under passes are in progress. 5333 mobile towers have been approved for Odisha. For this, the central government has sanctioned 5600 crore rupees. Fund sanctioned in January 2023 for less than 1 year.

Out of this, 684 towers have been completed. The construction of the tower was completed in a very short time. Work has started for 3112 towers. The sooner the state government cooperates with the site for the tower, the sooner the work will be done. The Railway Minister further added, 42 post offices were opened in 5 districts based on the culture of West Odisha. 5 postal tickets were also launched.