Vishal Mega Mart Among Several Business Establishments Sealed For Violation Of Covid Norms In Cuttack

Cuttack: Taking a serious note of the violation of COVID 19 norms, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday sealed several business establishments including a Vishal Mega Mart.

According to reports the CMC enforcement team conducted raids at different areas of the Silver City and sealed several business establishments and imposed fine on some others for not adhering to COVID guidelines.

The CMC team reportedly sealed the Vishal Mega Mart, situated at Bajrakbati Road, two mobile shops and Jai Shree Ram Sarbat & Lassi Shop.

Besides, they imposed Rs 5000 fines each on the Sreeleathers Showroom, a liquor shop and a jewellery shop.