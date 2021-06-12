Bhubaneswar: The ST & SC Development Department has taken up a virtual tour of Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday.

This Sunday, the visitors can visit the Indigenous Knowledge System of Dongria kondh Tribe (Labour Cooperatives) at Odisha State Tribal Museum by opening Facebook and Twitter Pages @stscdev, @scstrti said Prof.(Dr.) A. B. Ota, Director, SCSTRTI.

During the rising Covid-19 cases ST & SC Development Department temporarily shut down the Odisha State Tribal Museum located on the premises of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), Bhubaneswar for public.

Dongria kondh lives in Bissam Cuttack, Kalyansinghpur, Munniguda Blocks of Rayagada. Their main occupations are embroidery, wood carving and decorating, wall painting, comb making, pineapple cultivation and fruit processing.

They are shifting cultivators. Dharani Penu is their supreme deity and sits in every village street in a hut called Kudi represented by three elevated stones. Her consort Kotebali Penu is represented by a big vertical stone with a crossed wooden pale at its back. The important festivals are Ghanta Parba, Salangi, Mandia Rani, Dhan Nuakhia, Pidika, Punapadi, Dongar Puja, Meria Puja, Bihan Puja.

Social equality is an important feature of Dongaria Kandha Society. Born labour-intensive nature of hill cultivation, the village labour cooperatives foster kinship, reduce the financial burden on families and ensure dignity to all members of the community. Through the cooperative, adolescent boys and girls, men, women and elderly contribute equally in terms of labour towards the village fields and orchards. The film focuses on various types of labour cooperatives of the

Dongaria Kandha, their structure, organisation and functioning. The film also documents, how over time the role of these cooperatives evolved and changed.