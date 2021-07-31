Virtual tour of outdoor display of Gond house at Odisha State Tribal Museum tomorrow

By WCE 5
Virtual tour of Gond house at Odisha State Tribal Museum

Bhubaneswar: The ST & SC Development Department has taken up virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday.

On 1st August tomorrow anybody can visit the outdoor display of Gond House at Odisha State Tribal Museum by opening the Facebook and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti said Director, SCSTRTI, Prof.(Dr.) A.B. Ota.

Related News

Virtual tour: Visit Dongria kondh Tribe at Odisha State…

The Gonds live in Nabarangapur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts of Odisha. A single room dwelling, the Gond house has a covered verandah on three sides. The walls of the house are brightly painted with traditional Gond art. Animal totems, that represents the clan are painted on the walls using natural colours, One part of the covered verandah is the family hearth while the other is used to store fishing equipments. Within the main living space, raised wooden platforms are made to place grain bins.

Also read: CHSE Odisha Plus Two results declared, check here

You might also like
State

BMC reaches out to citizens intensifying dengue prevention activities

State

Covid vaccination in Bhubaneswar: Walk-in facility for 2nd Dose to continue for…

State

Bhubaneswar registers 354 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 239 recover

State

Bhubaneswar: Minor siblings complain against mother alleging extra marital…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.