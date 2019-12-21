Virat & co. enjoy at pool ahead of Cuttack ODI #Watch

Bhubaneswar: Team India arrived in the state capital of Odisha on Thursday where they were accorded with a traditional welcome. The two teams have got a three-day gap before the series decider to be played in Cuttack on Sunday.

And with no practice scheduled for Friday, the Men in Blue utilised the opportunity to get the much “needed” break to refresh themselves.

In the meanwhile BCCI has posted a tweet of the players enjoying themselves at the pool. The tweet says “A day off in Bhubaneswar and this is how the boys enjoyed their time out”.

A day off in Bhubaneswar and this is how the boys enjoyed their time out 😎😎#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/C4ghLzNHoG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2019

It is worthy to mention that Team India had to put in extra efforts, both with the bat and in the field, to level the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.