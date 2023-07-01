Viral Video: Woman climbs bus through window, internet says she is actually justifying the meaning of ‘Mo Bus’

Every single day several videos surface on the internet and at least one of them becomes viral on different social media platforms. Sometimes they are very interesting and funny. One such video of a woman climbing a bus through its window is now doing rounds.

In the video, which has been shared by an Instagram page named doctor.odia, it can be seen that huge number of people tried to board a crowded ‘Mo Bus.’ A woman also attempted to enter the bus through the back door but as it was overcrowded, she entered the bus through one of the windows of the house.

An individual who saw the woman climbing the bus through the window filmed it and shared shared with others, following which it became viral.

Meanwhile, the internet says that the woman is actually justifying the meaning of ‘Mo Bus.’ In Odia language, the word ‘Mo’ means ‘my/mine.’ Thus, the literal meaning of the ‘Mo Bus’ means ‘my bus’ or the ‘bus belongs to me.’ However, the exact date and location of the video is yet to be known, though some social media users claimed to be from Puri.

Watch the viral video of woman climbing bus through window: