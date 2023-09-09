Viral video: Maoist cadres dance to tribal music on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: A video capturing Maoist cadres dancing to the beats of tribal music while clad in their uniform and carrying arms has set social media abuzz with speculation and intrigue.

Although the exact date and location of the video remain unverified, it is believed to have been filmed at a Maoist camp situated in an undisclosed area within Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, near the Odisha border.

What makes this video even more intriguing is the presence of individuals without customary Maoist uniforms, suggesting the involvement of civilians in the camp alongside the Maoist cadres.

The footage displays both male and female members of the group joyfully dancing while holding each other’s hands, while others maintain guard with rifles in hand.

Experts familiar with Maoist activities suggest that such celebratory dances are not uncommon within their ranks, often serving as a means to commemorate perceived successes or achievements. However, the nature of the success being celebrated in this specific instance remains undisclosed.

While the video has garnered significant attention, it remains unclear which specific division or faction of the Maoist outfit these cadres belong to.

Further investigation may shed light on the group’s identity and the circumstances surrounding this unusual celebration.