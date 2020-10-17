Viral Video: Man Was Having Fun In A Swimming Pool With Crocodile, But Watch What Happened

Many people are very fond of wild animals, some of them even do not desist from having fun with wild animals for exciting experiences, but sometimes their fun overwhelms their lives. As you can see in a video going viral on social media these days.

Many people like to swim in the sea with dolphins, but in this video that is going viral, this person is enjoying swimming with crocodiles. Then a serious accident happened with him.

Though his life was saved in the accident, but for the whole life he got a lesson that animals are animals after all, they do not know how long they should maintain friendship with humans. In the viral video, you can see a man swimming in a swimming pool with two crocodiles.

While swimming with crocodiles, that person does not care that one of them can attack him. This person looks very happy in the video. Suddenly, a crocodile attacks him. This video is said to be of Florida in America.

In the beginning of the video, the person can be seen resting on the side of the pool. Then a crocodile comes to him and the person is happy to see the crocodile, but in a short time, his smile turns into a scream. Because the crocodile comes and starts biting on his arm. The man starts screaming and tries to get out of the pool.

This video has been shared on Twitter by Theo Shantonas. “Just a taste…” he captioned the video. The video has been viewed more than 1 million times.