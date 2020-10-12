Viral Video: Ladakh Boy’s Salute To ITBP Troops Winning The Internet

A video is going viral on social media in which a minor boy saluting the ITBP jawans with great enthusiasm.

In the 21- second video which is shared by the ITBP in its official Twitter handle, one Namgyal, a local kid of Chushul village in Ladakh is seen saluting the ITBP troops passing by.

“Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning,” ITBP captioned the video while sharing it.

The video has gone viral as thousands of people have liked and shared in different social media networking sites.

In the video some of the jawans are heard telling the child not to open his legs, but to set his feet together. Then at the behest of the jawans, the child is seen resting and saluting them.

Watch the viral video of Namgyal saluting ITBP troops with ‘high josh’:

Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

