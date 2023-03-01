Viral plus two question papers case, FIR lodged with cyber police

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the viral plus two question papers in Odisha, a complaint has been lodged with the cyber police station on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that, fake Plus Two question papers were doing rounds on various social media platforms.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash, has informed that a complaint been lodged at cyber police station in this regard.

He further elaborated that, some people have circulated fake Plus Two question papers on social media. He said that, “I urge students not to get manipulated by them” and clarified that the question papers are completely fake.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct the Odisha CHSE Plus Two board examinations from today that is March 1, 2023.

The CHSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022 for Science has started from today, while the exams for Commerce and Arts streams will begin on March 2 across the state at various exam centres. Similarly, the vocational studies examinations will commence on March 3.

This year around 3.56 lakh students will appear for the examination and the examination will be held in one sitting from 10 AM to 1 PM today. The exams will be held in a total of 1145 centres. The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance.