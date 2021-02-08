Viral Photo Helps Kin To Identify Deceased Man, Police Digs Up Body To Hand Over In Odisha

Bhadrak: Three days after burying, the Agarpada police in Bhadrak district today dug up the body of a man after identifying him. The cops reportedly unearthed the man’s body to handover it to his family members.

According to reports, body of an unidentified man was spotted under mysterious circumstances near a pole at Jasatikiri on National Highway-16 on February 2.

Photo of the man’s body went viral on social media after people shared it to establish his identity.

The local police also kept the body for three days with it and tried its best to identify him. Later, it buried the body near Bhadrak Town after registering a case of unnatural death.

However, family members of the man identified him after coming across the viral photos and informed the police about it.

After getting all proofs from them the cops dug up the body and handed it over to them. They identified the deceased man as Chakradhara Behera of Kusun Nagar village.

Behera’s family members claimed that he left the house to attend the farmers’ protest in Bhubaneswar on January 31. However, since then he did not return home.

His family members also had filed a case with the police over his missing.