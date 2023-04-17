Violence in Sambalpur, internet services shutdown till April 18

Sambalpur: As per the recommendation of the District Magistrate and Collector Ananya Das IAS, the Additional Chief Secretary to Government Deoranjan Kumar Singh IAS, has extended the prohibition of the use and access to the internet.

The following types of internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter and other Social media for a further period of 24 hour that is till 18 April,2023 in Sambalpur District.

The suspension has been effected under under the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read with Rule 2(1) of the Temporary suspension of the telecom services (Public Emergency/ Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Further the following social media apps and internet services have been suspended:

l. WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other Social Media Services of all

Mobile Service Providers

2. Mobile internet data services of all Mobile Service Providers

3. lnternet data services of all internet Service Providers (lSPs)

4. Broadband Dial up systems

5. Any other such means or modes of transmission

The Internet services have been shut down in Sambalpur district of Odisha due to violence during Hanuman Jayanti since April 13, 2023.

The internet in Sambalpur had initially been shut down by the district administration for a span of 48 hours. But to maintain the law and order situation and bring back normalcy there has been repeated extension of the ban.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as 10 people including on-duty police personnel were injured in violence that erupted during a bike rally for Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur.

The 10 injured persons also included the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sambalpur and the IIC of Dhanupali Police Station. The injured IIC, Anita Pradhan is currently receiving treatment in VIMSAR, Burla.

According to reports, some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally, which was held to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti, that is observed every year on April 14 in the town. Stones were pelted on them when they were crossing Motijharan Chhak.

