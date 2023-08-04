Violence in BJB college campus Bhubaneswar, complaint filed

Bhubaneswar: Group violence has been experienced yet again on the BJB College campus said reliable reports on Friday.

The violence has been experienced due to the passing of comments between two groups of students. One of the groups attacked the other relating to this matter.

It has been alleged that a student of the Ambedkar Hostel in the BJB college premises had initiated the attack.

A complaint has been lodged in the Badagada police station in Bhubaneswar. As many as three students have been injured in the clash said reliable reports.

It is reported that one of the students had complained to the principal of the college relaing to the passing of lewd remarks. Due to this, one of the students of the other group attacked and injured him.

The police has initiated a raid and is searching for the accused. There have been allegations that Ambedkar hostel is a hotbed for such quarrels.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has said that strict action shall be taken against the accused students.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.