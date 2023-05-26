Violence at Cuttack road petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, 4 detained

Bhubaneswar: There was an incident of violence in one of the petrol pumps in Cuttack road area of Bhubaneswar recently in which four have been detained.

The police have detained as many as four people in this connection and are interrogating them on various angles related to the violence.

According to reports, a fight had taken place at the petrol pump in Cuttack road area of the capital city of Odisha late on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, some youths of Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar allegedly threatened to light up the petrol pump and started pouring petrol everywhere. They further vandalized the petrol pump by throwing bricks and stones at the displays.

The petrol pump employees had immediately reported the violence to the Lakshmi Sagar police station. The police had then started investigating into the matter.

The Police have identified the accused persons on the basis of CCTVs installed at varous statergic positions in the petrol pump premises.

After a through probe, the police found out that there was the involvement of the youths of Jharpada and Kesura areas in the suburbs of Bhubaneswar.

On Friday, reports suggest that as many as four people who were involved in the violence have been detained by the police.