VIMSAR In Odisha’s Sambalpur Starts OPD Services From Today, Limited Staff Allowed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district has started its out-patient department (OPD) services from today, under fresh covid19 guidelines.

As per the guidelines limited staffs will be allowed to operate the ICU and Dialysis centres of the hospital.

On the other hand, cancer department will remain shut till the next three days.

On 12th July, the hospital had closed its OPD after some doctors and nurses in the institution tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, as many as 100 doctors of the hospital had been quarantined following the guidelines.

In the first phase, the hospital restarted its OPD today after sanitizing its entire campus.

