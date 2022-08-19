flood in bhubaneswar

Odisha: Villages submerged in outskirts of Bhubaneswar as water level rises in Daya

By KalingaTV Bureau 132 0

Bhubaneswar: Many villages are submerged in flood water near the outskirts of capital city Bhubaneswar as the water level has risen in Daya River.

As a result, the villages have been completely cut off from the outside world.

Thousands of people are trapped and surrounded by water from all sides.

People have been facing difficulties as there has there has been no electricity since two days and there has been a shortage of drinking water as well. Farmlands are water logged as well.

About 50 acres of farmlands in Panchagaon, Barabuda, and Kantilo are completely submerged under water.

Meanwhile, administrative officers are observing the affected areas and interacting with people to understand the problems they are facing.

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate remains constant in Bhubaneswar

State

12-hour bandh observed in Sundergarh by Western Odisha Yuva Manch

State

Odisha +2 admission 2022: First phase admission process starts from today

State

Low pressure in Odisha: Red alert issued for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.