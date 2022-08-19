Odisha: Villages submerged in outskirts of Bhubaneswar as water level rises in Daya

Odisha: Villages submerged in outskirts of Bhubaneswar as water level rises in Daya

Bhubaneswar: Many villages are submerged in flood water near the outskirts of capital city Bhubaneswar as the water level has risen in Daya River.

As a result, the villages have been completely cut off from the outside world.

Thousands of people are trapped and surrounded by water from all sides.

People have been facing difficulties as there has there has been no electricity since two days and there has been a shortage of drinking water as well. Farmlands are water logged as well.

About 50 acres of farmlands in Panchagaon, Barabuda, and Kantilo are completely submerged under water.

Meanwhile, administrative officers are observing the affected areas and interacting with people to understand the problems they are facing.