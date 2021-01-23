Sorada: Two youths were detained and thrashed by villagers in Kamasasan village under Dharakot police limits in Ganjam district over suspicion of theft.

Reports said, locals while returning back home last night spotted the duo hiding near the bush and were detained by the villagers who thrashed them mercilessly alleging their involvement in robbery at the village.

On being informed, the police reached the village and rescued both the youths and admitted them to the medical for treatment.

Investigation into the matter is underway.