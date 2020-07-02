Villagers Kill, Eat Crocodile In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: In a bizzare incident, some locals killed a crocodile and ate the meat after cooking it at Kaldapalli under Padia police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to sources, some villagers rescued a 10-feet-long crocodile from the nearby Saveri river yesterday and tied the reptile to a tamarind tree.

There was a sense of competition among the villagers to watch the crocodile after it was hanged to the tree.

After the death of the crocodile, the villagers cut it into pieces and distributed the meat among themselves.

Photos and video about the incident have surfaced on social media and going viral.

The Forest Department is yet to reportedly take any action even 24-hours after the incident.

You might also like
Uncategorized

7 Injured In Blast Furnace Explosion At TSPL In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

State

13 Odisha districts to witness lightning, light to moderate rainfall

State

Private Nursing Home Sealed By BMC In Odisha’s Capital

State

Maoist camp busted in Kandhamal district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.