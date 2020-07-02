Malkangiri: In a bizzare incident, some locals killed a crocodile and ate the meat after cooking it at Kaldapalli under Padia police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to sources, some villagers rescued a 10-feet-long crocodile from the nearby Saveri river yesterday and tied the reptile to a tamarind tree.

There was a sense of competition among the villagers to watch the crocodile after it was hanged to the tree.

After the death of the crocodile, the villagers cut it into pieces and distributed the meat among themselves.

Photos and video about the incident have surfaced on social media and going viral.

The Forest Department is yet to reportedly take any action even 24-hours after the incident.