Villagers Construct Road On Their Own In Odisha’s Bargarh, Here’s Why

Bargarh: The people of Luhurakot village under Chandrapali panchayat of Paikmal block of the district finally were forced to construct a temporary road by themselves after their request went unheard by the administration.

As per reports, the village is surrounded by dense forests, mountains and rivers and has no proper roadways for means of transportation.

People of the village had to cross a river with the help of a boat during the rainy seasons and had to travel through risky mountain roads to reach Chhattisgarh and back to Odisha.

Ambulance service for the village was also impossible because of no roadways.

However the villagers have claimed that the administration is acting deaf towards their repeated requests of constructing proper roadways in order to connect the village with the nearest towns and cities.

The people of the village have collected funds among themselves and constructed a temporary road across the river, which they expect to be helpful for a few months at least.