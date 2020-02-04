Villagers catch two thieves in Kandhamal, recover loot items worth lakhs

Phulbani: At least two miscreants out on to steal goats faced the ire of the villagers in Nuasahi area under Baliguda police limits last night and were later handed over to police.

The accused have been identified as Saroj Patra of Nuasahi village and Kalia Nayak of Dandapadar village.

As per the report, worried over regular goat theft in the village for past few days, the locals remained alert last night and succeeded in catching the thief. Later they called up the police to handover them.

After police arrested the duo and quizzed them, more crimes committed by them came to light and looted items worth over Rs 1 lakh were recovered from their possession.

The recovered loot items include an LED TV, a few mobile phones and gold jewellery.

Both the accused have been forwarded to court post the arrest.