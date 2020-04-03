Coronavirus pledge Ganjam

Village In Odisha’s Ganjam Fights Coronavirus, Pledges Stuck On Doors Of Every Home

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhanjanagar: Every house in this village of Ganjam has a ‘Lakhman Rekha’ drawn in front of its gate! All the  entrances bear a pledge.

All the members of every household have pledged to adhere to the 21 days lock don and fight the pandemic.  None of the houses have been excluded from this unique movement.

All the cities in Ganjam have made separate facilities for washing hands.

The whole village of Barogaon in Ashika bock of Ganjam has clearly demarcated circles,  helping maintain social distancing. The best part is everyone is seen adhering to the rules.

The village is in news for its discipline and for helping Odisha fight the dangerous Covid-19 virus.

