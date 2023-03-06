Village headman murdered in Angul by injecting poison!

Angul: In a shocking incident a new method of murder has come to the fore in Angul district of Odisha. The village headman was killed by injecting poison.

Allegedly, this gruesome murder took place in Ambal village under Sadar police station of Angul district. The accused killed the village headman identified as Balakrishna Nayak by injecting him with poison while he is sleeping in the poultry farm. He immediately woke up and ran into the house.

After some time, he vomited and became unconscious. The family members took him to Angul District headquarter Hospital (DHH) and then to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed on the way.

After the murder, the accused left a note near the dead body. The note read, ‘Become a martyr for the village, because I had asked you not to meddle with me.’ The note further read that, the target date to kill the headman was 25 January, 2023. Two syringes were also seized from the spot.

So the questions that arise are as to who killed Balkhkrishna in such an innovative way and why. After the complaint from the family of Balakrishna, the police have launched a search. The murder is suspected to be due to previous enmity.