Vikram Deb Autonomous College given University status

Jeypore: Odisha Chief Minister approves the upgradation of Vikram Deb Autonomous College, Jeypore, to an affiliated University.

CM is all set to attend the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the college tomorrow at Jeypore.

The approval document with CM’s signature has been shared by the Secretary to the CM (5T) VK Pandian on his official Instagram handle.

In the note, the CM wrote that, “This will help help the students of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rairangpur. ”