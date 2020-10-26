Vijayadashami Of Goddess Durga Observed Adhering To Covid Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: Vijayadashami of goddess Durga is being observed across Odisha by following the Covid guidelines.

Vijayadashami marks the win of good over evil, as on this day, Goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasura. Killing of devil king Ravana by Lord Ram to save Goddess Sita is also remembered on this day. This is the reason why the tenth day celebration of auspicious Durga Puja is called as Vijayadashami.

Idols of goddess Durga is worshiped in different pedals. However, the devotees are not allowed to visit the puja pandals due to corona crisis.

The immersion of goddess Durga will be held tomorrow.