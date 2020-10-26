Vijayadashami Of Goddess Durga Observed Adhering To Covid Guidelines

Vijayadashami Of Goddess Durga Observed Adhering To Covid Guidelines

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Vijayadashami of goddess Durga is being observed across Odisha by following the Covid guidelines.

Vijayadashami marks the win of good over evil, as on this day, Goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasura. Killing of devil king Ravana by Lord Ram to save Goddess Sita is also remembered on this day. This is the reason why the tenth day celebration of auspicious Durga Puja is called as Vijayadashami.

Idols of goddess Durga is worshiped in different pedals. However, the devotees are not allowed to visit the puja pandals due to corona crisis.

The immersion of goddess Durga will be held tomorrow.

You might also like
State

Head-on Collision Between Two Cars Leaves Two Killed, Five Critical In Odisha’s…

Nation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive of COVID-19, to work from isolation

State

COVID-19 Positive Tally In BMC Area Reaches 28,603 With Fresh 122 New Cases

State

2071 More Covid-19 Patients Recover in Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 2, 64, 102

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.