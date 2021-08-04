Vigilance takes OSSC member’s PS Biranchi Narayan Sahoo on 4 day remand

By WCE 7
biranchi narayan sahoo in remand

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Directorate on Tuesday took the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) official’s PS Biranchi Narayan Sahoo on four-day remand. He is being questioned by the Vigilance Director.

Reportedly, his wife Sudhanshu Bala Sahoo and brother-in-law Manoranjan Sahoo are under the scanner after Biranchi was held in the vigilance net. The investigating team also questioned the commission chairman and members.

It is through his wife and brother-in-law that Biranchi was taking bribe promising the aspirants for a job. However, his wife and brother-in-law are absconding.

Related News

OSSC member’s PS vigilance raid: Job aspirant reveals…

Vigilance arrests crorepati private secretary of OSSC member

Earlier the State government ordered for compulsory retirement of Sahoo, who was arrested on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

The decision of the State government came hours after OSSC Chairman Nirmal Chandra Mishra suspended him. He had recommended the State government to take stringent action against Sahoo.

It is to be noted that he was arrested for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to his kown sources of income. Apart from cash and property, the officials also laid their hands on several vital documents and admit cards of some OSSC job aspirants.

Sahoo was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Khordha, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, cash worth over Rs 25 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh.

You might also like
State

Human skeleton found buried in sand heap in Odisha

State

Commissionerate Police arrest 11 members of chintai gang in Odisha

State

Eye technician of Odisha hospital under vigilance scanner

State

Odisha 5T secretary V.K.Pandian, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Bolangir visit,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.