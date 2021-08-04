Vigilance takes OSSC member’s PS Biranchi Narayan Sahoo on 4 day remand

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Directorate on Tuesday took the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) official’s PS Biranchi Narayan Sahoo on four-day remand. He is being questioned by the Vigilance Director.

Reportedly, his wife Sudhanshu Bala Sahoo and brother-in-law Manoranjan Sahoo are under the scanner after Biranchi was held in the vigilance net. The investigating team also questioned the commission chairman and members.

It is through his wife and brother-in-law that Biranchi was taking bribe promising the aspirants for a job. However, his wife and brother-in-law are absconding.

Earlier the State government ordered for compulsory retirement of Sahoo, who was arrested on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

The decision of the State government came hours after OSSC Chairman Nirmal Chandra Mishra suspended him. He had recommended the State government to take stringent action against Sahoo.

It is to be noted that he was arrested for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to his kown sources of income. Apart from cash and property, the officials also laid their hands on several vital documents and admit cards of some OSSC job aspirants.

Sahoo was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Khordha, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, cash worth over Rs 25 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh.