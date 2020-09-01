Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths of Odisha have unearthed properties worth Rs 1.11 crore from former Jaleswar police station IIC Dhaneswar Sahu, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials carried out simultaneous raids at seven places including his flat in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, two places in Cuttack and his father-in-law’s house at Narasighpur on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance officials have detected one flat of the police officer in Bhubaneswar worh around Rs 43.96 lakh, one double storied building at Badabhuin in Cuttack worth Rs 17.63 lakh and deposits of Rs 6.65 lakh in banks and post offices so far.

Sahu was placed under suspension on August 15 over his alleged involvement with a drug peddler.