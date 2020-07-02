Vigilance seize Rs 11.31 lakh from Koraput district agriculture officer’s car

Vigilance seize Rs 11.31 lakh from Koraput district agriculture officer’s car

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: Odisha Vigilance officials seized unaccountable cash of Rs 11.31 lakh from car of Koraput District Agriculture officer on Thursday.

The District Agriculture has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohanty.

Sources said that the anti-corruption officials, based on a specific output, way laid Mohanty’s car near Jeypore ghat and recovered the cash after inspecting his car.

Mohanty was reportedly travelling to Bhubaneswar after being transferred from Jeypore.

The accused will be produced before court later today.

You might also like
State

3 Killed, More Than 8 Injured As Tractor Falls Into Pond In Odisha’s Sundergarh

State

Lord Jagannath, Siblings to wear Suna Besha Today in Odisha’s Puri: Watch LIVE here

State

7 Injured In Blast Furnace Explosion At TSPL In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

State

13 Odisha districts to witness lightning, light to moderate rainfall

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.