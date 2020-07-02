Koraput: Odisha Vigilance officials seized unaccountable cash of Rs 11.31 lakh from car of Koraput District Agriculture officer on Thursday.

The District Agriculture has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohanty.

Sources said that the anti-corruption officials, based on a specific output, way laid Mohanty’s car near Jeypore ghat and recovered the cash after inspecting his car.

Mohanty was reportedly travelling to Bhubaneswar after being transferred from Jeypore.

The accused will be produced before court later today.