Vigilance raids Sambalpur collectorate; arrest DIPRO Clerk

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Vigilance officials on Tuesday conducted a raid at Sambalpur District collector’s office and arrested the clerk of Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

The arrested DIPRO Clerk has been identified as Sibaram Moharana.

According to reports, Vigilance officials laid a trap based on the allegation of one Debananda Ranbida, driver of the collectorate.

Ranbida, who has been suspended due to some unknown reason, claimed that Moharana demanded a bribe of Rs 1,500 to pass his salary of month of May which has been held.

The anti-corruption sleuths today at around 11 am arrested the DIPRO Clerk while he was taking the bribe.

The vigilance officials also conducted a raid at the official quarter of Moharana following the seizure of the cash from his hand.

