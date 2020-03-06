Vigilance Raid On Nabrangpur RTO, Odisha Simultaneous Raids In 6 Places

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 62

Nabrangpur: Vigilance raid on Nabrangpur RTO officer. There were allegations of accepting huge amounts of bribe for issue of license.

The RTO officer, Ganeshwar Kanra has been accused of demanding money on a regular basis.

The vigilance is conducting simultaneous raids at 6 places. 3 of his residences, (rented house at Nabrangpur, residence at Bhubaneswar and Gajapati) are being raided.

10 teams have been formed for the raids.

The RTO has allegedly taken almost 20 lakh bribe to issue learning licence in the past 3 months.

Related News

Coronavirus Suspect Escapes From SCB Cuttack, People…

Vigilance Raid On Sital Sales Shop In Bahdrak

Youth Beaten Up By Miscreants In Broad Daylight At…

Coronavirus Rumours Affect Poultry Business in Odisha

He had also taken a bribe of 70,000 from Lakshminath Harijan,  a Data Entry operator of his department.

This incident had been reported 12 days back but no action had been taken.

Lakshminath had complained about the matter with the district administration.

He had also alleged that the RTO was issuing license only after accepting bribes.

After the allegation of Lakshminath the SP Nitin Kushalkar had initiated action.

You might also like
State

Coronavirus Suspect Escapes From SCB Cuttack, People Terrified

State

Vigilance Raid On Sital Sales Shop In Bahdrak

State

Youth Beaten Up By Miscreants In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar

State

Coronavirus Rumours Affect Poultry Business in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.