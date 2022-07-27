Vigilance Raid On Jr. Engineer Electrical In Rayagada Of Odisha

By WCE 2
vigilance raid odisha

Rayagada: Junior Engineer Electrical Padmapur Section in Raygada district of Odisha has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that in the afternoon at 5:00 pm, the Junior Engineer identified as Jitendra Pattnaik has been caught red-handed.

He was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000/- from the Complainant.

The bribe had been demanded in return for an order to restore the disrupted electric supply to the Lift Irrigation point of the complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused Pattnaik and seized.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation in progress against Pattnaik.

Detailed report is awaited.

