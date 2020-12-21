vigilance raid on clerk

Vigilance Raid On Government Clerk In Bolangir Town Of Odisha

By WCE 2

Bolangir: A raid has been conducted by the vigilance sleuths on the house of a clerk in Bolangir district of Odisha on account of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to reports, the clerk was an employee of the town planning commission in Bolangir.

The raid has been simultaneously conducted on his residence at Adarshpara, his paternal house and office. The raid had been conducted by a joint team of Bolangir, Sonepur and Sambalpur.

The amount of property and cash seized is yet to be specified. The raid is underway.

