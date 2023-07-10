Vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj major settlement office

Baripada: Odisha vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada for demanding and acceptance of bribe on Monday.

According to reports, the Amina identified as Manas Ranjan Das in the office of the Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

He was caught for demanding and acceptance of a bribe of Rs. 6,300/- (Rupees Six Thousand Three Hundred) from a Complainant.

Das had allegedly demanded the bribe for issuance of certified copies of RoR of ancestral land settled in name of his grand father.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Das from DA angle. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS case No. 17/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Das, Amin. Detailed report follows.