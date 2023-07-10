Vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj major settlement office

Odisha vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada for demanding and acceptance of bribe Rs. 6,300/-

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
vigilance raid on Amina

Baripada: Odisha vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada for demanding and acceptance of bribe on Monday.

According to reports, the Amina identified as Manas Ranjan Das in the office of the Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

He was caught for demanding and acceptance of a bribe of Rs. 6,300/- (Rupees Six Thousand Three Hundred) from a Complainant.

Must Read

4 die in lightning strike in Angul and Jeypore

Pick up vans burnt in Jharsuguda district of Odisha!

Yet again violence at dance bar in Bhubaneswar!

Das had allegedly demanded the bribe for issuance of certified copies of RoR of ancestral land settled in name of his grand father.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Das from DA angle. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS case No. 17/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Das, Amin. Detailed report follows.

You might also like
State

ASI submits affidavit in Orissa HC on completion of jagamohan repair work

State

Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian on a two-day visit to Angul

State

Odisha: Begunia market in Khurda closed indefinitely

State

Sisters critical due to burn injuries in Aul of Odisha!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans