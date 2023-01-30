Vigilance raid Odisha: Soil Conservation Overseer under scanner

Kalahandi: Today a short while ago Dhanujaya Dhoba, Soil Conservation Overseer, Rampur, in Kalahandi district of Odisha has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The said officer was caught while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 35,000/- from a Complainant (beneficiary) in order to process the documents for the release of payment in his favour and other beneficiaries under MGNREGA towards work relating to the digging of staggered trench.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of accused Dhoba.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dhoba from DA angle.

In this connection with this Koraput Vigilance case has been registered against Dhoba. Investigation is in progress against Dhoba. Earlier, this accused was also involved in a DA case vide Koraput Vigilance. Detailed report follows.