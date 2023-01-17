Vigilance raid in Odisha: Allegation of DA on BDO in Nuapada

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Khariar in Nuapada district of Odisha under vigilance scanner, raid has been conducted on Tuesday.

By Sudeshna Panda
Nuapada: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Narayan Sahoo, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Khariar in Nuapada district of Odisha a vigilance raid has been conducted on Tuesday.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by three DSPs, 10 Inspectors, four ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir at the five following places in Nuapada and Bolangir districts:

(1) Residential house located at the backside of Vatika Hotel, Sadar P.S. Road Bolangir.

(2) Parental house of Sahoo at village Kusmel, P.S- Loisingha, Bolangir.

(3) His office chamber at Panchayat Samiti Office, Khariar, Nuapada.

(4) His residential Govt. Quarter located at Khariar, Nuapada.

(5) The residential house of his relative at Bidighat under Sadar Block, Bolangir.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.

