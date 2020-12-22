Berhampur: Odisha vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the residence of GST Officer In Rourkela and Anganwadi worker of Berhampur Municipal Corporation on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The vigilance officials conducted raids at the office and residence of Alekha Mohananda, working as Asst Commercial Tax & GST officer, Rourkela Circle-I, Udit nagar on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assests.

The Rourkela Vigilance officers also conducted simultaneous raids at the residential building at Uditnagar in Rourkela, his native house at Mangaspur village in Sundergarh district, his relatives house at Chakarpur village in Sundergarh district and his office chamber in the O/o CT & GST Investigation wing ,Rourkela Circle-I Uditnagar, Rourkela on the strength of search warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundergarh.

The raids were underway and calculation of total value of her movable and immovable properties was yet to be completed.

Yet in another case, The vigilance officers conducted raids at the residence of Anganwadi worker Namita Dalai, working at ward No-9 under Berhampur Municipal Corporation for possessing assets disproportionate to her known income sources.

The anti-corruption officials also conducted simultaneous raids at 6 places including her residence located at Laxmi Nrusingha nagar in Berhampur, another house at Ganesh nagar in Berhampur, two apartments in Bhubaneswar and her relative’s house at Dalia Street, Berhampur.

The raids were conducted on the strength of search warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway.