Vigilance arrests crorepati private secretary of OSSC member

Bhubaneswar: The Private Secretary to Member, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, has been arrested by Bhubaneswar Division of Odisha Vigilance on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Vigilance officials conducted raid at six different places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack including Sahoo’s residence.

Three teams comprising four DSPs ,13 Inspectors and other staffers conducted the raids.

The sleuths had traced cash of Rs 25 lakh cash, assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings, 14 plots, insurance deposits, foreign currency and gold ornaments during multiple raids in connection with the amassment of disproportionate assets by Sahoo.