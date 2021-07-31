Vigilance arrests crorepati private secretary of OSSC member

By WCE 7
private secretary of oscc member arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Private Secretary to Member, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, has been arrested by Bhubaneswar Division of Odisha Vigilance on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Vigilance officials conducted raid at six different places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack including Sahoo’s residence.

Related News

Private Secretary of Odisha Staff Selection Commission…

Three teams comprising four DSPs ,13 Inspectors and other staffers conducted the raids.

The sleuths had traced cash of Rs 25 lakh cash, assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings, 14 plots, insurance deposits, foreign currency and gold ornaments during multiple raids in connection with the amassment of disproportionate assets by Sahoo.

You might also like
State

10-ft breach in Indravati lift canal inundates acres of land in Kalahandi

State

CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Class 12 Science, Commerce results to be published today,…

State

68 patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Odisha Adtnl Chief Secy likely to announce August unlock guidelines today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.