Vigilance arrests Block Veterinary Officer over bribery charges

Berhampur: Odisha Vigilance today apprehended Dr Rabinarayan Sahu, the Block Veterinary Officer (BVO) of Aska block in Ganjam district while demanding and accepting bribe.

The Vigilance officials arrested Sahu while he was taking a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a Complainant (owner of a Bolero Vehicle) for processing the file for continuation of engagement of his vehicle as MVU (Mobile Veterinary Unit) under Chief District Veterinary Office (CDVO) in Chatrapur for the financial year 2023-24, abiding the terms and conditions of previous contract.

The Vigilance officials recovered the entire bribe money from Dr Sahu and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of Dr. Sahu from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No. 07/23 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Dr Sahu. Detailed report follows.