Video showing Cantonment Police Station IIC demanding extortion money goes viral

By Subadh Nayak 0
IIC demanding extortion money in cuttack

Cuttack: A video purportedly showing Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Dinakrushna Mishra of Cantonment Police Station in Cuttack demanding extortion money has gone viral.

In the video, Dinakrushna Mishra is seen demanding Rs 50,000 from a man for a two-wheeler parking slot during Bali Yatra. The matter came to the fore after BJP State Yuva Morcha Smruti Ranjan Mishra showed the clip during a press conference today.

The video also showed Mishra threatening the man of framing him in wrong case and arrest him if he does not give him the money.

The BJP State Yuva Morcha also demanded action against the IIC.

Meanwhile, Dinakrushna Mishra has been transferred and Inspector Pradeep Kumar Jena has been given the charge of Cantonment Police Station.

