Video related to Nayagarh minor murder goes viral: Watch

Nayagarh: A video related to the Nayagarh minor murder case has gone viral. In the video a man, claimed to be a social worker, is heard saying the episode, where parents of the deceased attempted self-immolation in front of Odisha Assembly few days back, to be a drama. However, the truth of the video is yet to be confirmed.

As seen in the video, where the persons are hard to be recognised, the social worker is heard saying the said episode to be a drama.

Also, in the video names of certain media houses have been mentioned. However, truth of the video is not confirmed so far and the truth related to the video should be probed.

