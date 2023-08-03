Video of rare melanistic tiger from Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve will amaze you, Watch

Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha has become the talk of the town after a breathtaking sighting of a rare melanistic tiger went viral.

Image credit: Twitter/RameshPandey

The lush forests of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha have become the talk of the town after a breathtaking sighting of a rare melanistic tiger. The majestic creature was captured on a camera trap and the video has taken the internet by storm.

Melanistic tigers, also known as black tigers, are characterized by an unusually high level of dark pigmentation in their skin and fur. This genetic mutation results in closely spaced stripes that make the tiger appear black.

The video of the melanistic tiger was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer. In his caption, he expressed amazement at the beauty of the rare tiger and emphasized the importance of conservation efforts in the region.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only place known for sightings of blackish tigers due to genetic mutations in the population. The reserve is a hotspot for wildlife enthusiasts and researchers alike.

The viral video of the melanistic tiger has sparked widespread interest and discussion about the unique genetic trait and the need for preserving such incredible wildlife habitats.

