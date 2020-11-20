Video Of New Zealand Cops Dancing To Bollywood Songs While Celebrate Diwali Going Viral; Watch

Diwali is celebrated with great pomp in India. In fact, this festival of joy brings people from all over the world. Now a video of the Diwali celebration is going viral on social media.

The video has gone viral on different social media platforms as a group of New Zealand police are seen celebrating Diwali by dancing to the Bollywood songs like ‘Kar Gayi Chul’ and ‘Kala Chashma’.

The video has been shared by the official Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand. In the video, police officers are seen performing tremendous dance to Bollywood hits.

Watch Video: (Credit: Facebook/Wellington Indian Association Inc)