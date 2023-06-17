Video of moments before DJ Azex’s death surfaces, watch

It is to be noted here that DJ Azex was reportedly found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar on the night of March 18.

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to the mysterious death case of DJ Azex, also popularly known as Akshay Kumar, a video, which assumed to have been filmed before his death, has surfaced.

In the video, which has reportedly gone viral on the social media platforms, DJ Azex can be seen crying bitterly and saying that he won’t live anymore and would die.

While the exact reason behind Azex’s death is yet to be known, his family members alleged that he was under severe depression after being cheated by his girlfriend. The matter is now under sub-judice.

