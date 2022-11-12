Video of man extracting fangs of cobra in Balangir dist goes viral

Balangir: A rare snake video has gone viral recently where a man was seen knocking out the fangs of a venomous cobra. The incident took place in Balangir district of Odisha. Later, the video was uploaded to social media which went viral within no time.

The incident reportedly took place in Bileisarda village of Balangir district.

As per reports, a video has gone viral where it has been seen that a man has tightly held the mouth of a poisonous cobra and extracting it’s fangs (the venomous teeth from where the venoms gets injected) with the help of a nail cutter. The cobra is trying to get itself free from the grip of the man but in vain.

Even, the video of all these activities was shot clearly and made viral. As per reports, some people were witnessed breaking fangs of the cobra snakes in Bileisarda village. Meanwhile, a cobra has also been rescued from Bileisarda.

Reactions of the viewers on social media towards the said video are full of criticism where they have conveyed their anger and dissatisfaction towards the actions shown in the video.