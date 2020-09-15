Video of intimate moment from Hotel in Puri goes viral: 3 held

Video of intimate moment from Hotel in Puri goes viral: 3 held

Puri: A video of an intimate moment involving male and female persons shot at a hotel in Puri of Odisha has gone viral on social media. A case has been registered in this connection at Baliapanda Police Station.

As per reports, two persons, one Chinmaya Swaroop Panda, a leader of VHP from Jajpur area and his aide Chinmaya Ranjan Rout, have been arrested by Baliapanda Police in this connection. They have been booked under sections 3, 5, 6 and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

Another person, who was reportedly blackmailing using the video, has also been arrested while another one is at large.

Past enmity is the reason behind the scandal, said Puri SP.

Police have also seized a Scorpio vehicle, sex stimulating tablets, condoms and Rs. 4,200 from the possession of the accused persons.

The incident took place at room no. 103 of Krishna Sea Sight Apartment of Baliapanda area of Puri.

Police have registered two separate cases in this connection and forwarded the 3 arrested accused persons to the Court on Tuesday. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconded person, one Ananda Ram of Mangalabag area from Cuttack.