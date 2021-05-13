Video Of Ganja Smoking And Dancing In Jharpada Jail, Odisha Goes Viral

By WCE 2
viral video jharpada
Jail Inmates In Jharpada Make Viral Video Of Dancing And Smoking Ganja

Bhubaneswar: With the rise in Covid infections in the jails across Odisha, viral video of dance and ganja smoking in Jharpada jail of Bhubaneswar has created shock.

It is noteworthy that within the last three days almost 150 jail inmates and employees have tested Covid positive across various jails in Odisha.

The video however is allegedly dated back to the day of ‘Pana Sankranti’ or the Odia New Year which was celebrated on April 14, 2021.

In a surprise raid the special team of jail department confiscated 13 mobile phones under ‘Operation Clean-Up’.

Questions have been raised relating to the security issues in the jail.

