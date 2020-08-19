Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds MLA Manohar Randhari ploughing farm land

Bhubaneswar: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu as well as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to appreciate the exemplary work of Odisha MLA Manohar Randhari who was recently seen ploughing his farm land while it was also raining.

The Vice President wrote that Odisha MLA Manohar Randhari works in his farm land for two months in a year. He is of the opinion that today’s young generation should not hesitate to work in the farm land.

Appreciate party MLA Manohar Randhari for leading by example with his commitment to agriculture and taking pride for his work in the agriculture field. https://t.co/ZwVoSNBcnr — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 19, 2020

Praising the exemplary deed of the MLA Odisha CM said, “Appreciate party MLA Manohar Randhari for leading by example with his commitment to agriculture and taking pride for his work in the agriculture field.”

It is noteworthy to mention that, earlier on number of occasions the Dabugaon MLA had set examples for others. He had washed the feet of a Fourth Grade Employee. Besides, he had worked as daily labourer to repair a road and even taught lessons to the school students.