Vice Presidential election: BJD to support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the ruling party of Odisha will support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar during the Vice Presidential election. The development was followed by a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today.

According to reports, Modi made a phone call to Naveen and sought his party’s support for Dhankar. Patnaik also said to have assured the PM that all the BJD MPs will remain present during the filing of nomination by Dhankar.

It is to be noted here that the BJP-led NDA has named Jagdeep Dhankar, who is the current Governor of West Bengal, as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election which is slated to be held on August 6.

Notably, the BJD has already announced to vote in favour of NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, who happens to be from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

