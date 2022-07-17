Vice-President reconstitutes Vice-Chairmen Panel, BJD MP Sasmit Patra reappointed

Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reconstituted the panel of Vice Chairmen on Sunday. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Sasmit Patra has been reappointed to the panel.

Apart from Patra, five other MPs namely Bhubaneswar Kalita, Indu Bala Goswami, Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Tiruchi Siva, V Vijayasai Reddy have been nominated to the Vice-Chairmen Panel by the Chairman.

This is the second time that Patra has been nominated to the Vice-Chairmen Panel of Rajya Sabha. Earlier, he was included in the panel on July 24, 2020. Besides, he is the first MP from Odia to be nominated to the Panel in 20 years.